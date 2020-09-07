Power problems to continue

A lot has been written on the continued inefficient performance of the power sector which is eating away the national economy through ever rising circular debt , inefficiency , incompetence and corruption.

On the other hand , the public and industry are threatened with escalating cost of energy now and then . There are no signs that electricity will become cheaper and affordable at least in our life time . Cheap power is the driving force of a nation’s economy as its exports can become competitive in the world market. This dream will remain unfulfilled in the years to come in the wake of poor governance and lack of transparency in our decision making and foresight. It took the PM two years to find out that our purchase price of electricity is higher than the selling price , which is already the highest in the region . Under the circumstances , there is no short cut and a quick fix to the menace of power problems . You will have to live with them for a long time , even if you start taking right decisions now . As for the mounting circular debt , you need to root out corruption , inefficiency and incompetence , with an iron hand , irrespective of any political considerations and accountability be carried out accross the board . As for having cheaper electricity one day in the country , go for renewable energy generation , mainly solar , as its prices are falling sharply internationally . Simultaneously , phase out the expansive fossil fuel powerplants . Rather eliminate these completely retaining only those which are feasible .Ultimate focus should be to achieve a power system with almost all power generation from renewable sources , the solar energy being in the forefront . There are reports that the cost of solar power has dropped to 3.5 cents / kWh . That is the lowest compared to other forms of power generation which is 7 cents and upwards .

Engr Riaz Bhutta

Lahore