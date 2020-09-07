PAF observes Martyrs Day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday observed Martyrs’ Day at all air Bases throughout the country.

The day started with special prayers and Quran recitation for the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in the line of duty since the foundation of Pakistan.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest during a ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Addressing on the occasion, Khan said: “On the memorable and historic day of Sept 7, I pay tribute to all heroes of Pakistan Air Force who stood like a rock against enemy aggression and reduced its nefarious intentions to dust.”

He further said: “Today, we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland. Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are well versed in protecting our borders and people and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.”

Highlighting the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, the air chief expressed solidarity with the residents of Kashmir “who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades”.

He laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument in Karachi and offered fateha.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Nishan-i-Haider). Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Sout­hern Air Command, offered fateha and laid a floral wreath at the grave of the martyred on behalf of the air chief.

Similar ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF martyrs across the country.