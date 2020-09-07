No hopes for Karachi

Karachiites are enjoying, though not-fully yet, the cold breeze now a days, after facing gigantic quagmires of mis-management and worst-governance for a decade. Last time when residents of Karachi were satisfied was under command of former mayor Mustafa Kamal in Pervaiz Musharraf’s era. Since then the condition of Karachi has been gradually deteriorated. Now, visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan has again showed a ray of hope for us, as he announced investment of Rs. 1,113 billion in Karachi Uplift Package.

Luckily, he has targeted several primary issues of Karachi: water supply, sewage treatment, solid waste, drainage clearance, roads, and unavoidable issue of mass transit. However, all these sectors have once again been underinvested. In Lahore for 180,000 daily commuters, according to Lahore Transport Company, an Orange Line metro bus was set up which costed Rs 251.06 billion. How could be Rs 572 billion for Karachi Mass transit be enough where commuters exceeds 5.6 million per day? (Business recorder, 6th February 2019). Moreover, the least focused area in this Uplift Package is roads. For a city of area 3780 km2 only Rs 41 billion has been set aside for roads. By keeping in mind the current situation of Karachi investment announced in all other sectors seems very minute. Albeit, something is better than nothing.

Mujtaba Hussain

Karachi