New FBISE Chairman likely to be chosen in next federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is expected to approve the appointment of Qaisar Alam as the new chairman of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) for a three-year term.

Qaisar Alam, presently the chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), is likely to be selected as the next chairman of FBISE out of three candidates – the others being Director General (DG) Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Brig (r) Riazul Hassan. After conducting interviews of the 11 shortlisted candidates, the board has recommended three names to fill the top position of FBISE, sources said. The Establishment Division has also endorsed the proposal. They added that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) has forwarded a summary to the federal cabinet and sought its necessary approval to fill the vacant position of FBISE chairman.

The ex-chairman FBISE relinquished the charge on 21st March 2020 after completing two terms of three years, the maximum allowed by the FBISE Act, 1975.

Sources said the premier has approved the selection board to finalize the recruitment process of chairman FBISE. The federal government is empowered to appoint a chairman of FBISE for three years under Section 11 (1)(2) of the FBISE Act 1975. The post of chairman FBISE was advertised nationwide on 16th March 2020 and in response to the advertisement, 61 applications were received by Ministry of FE&PT, out of which 12 candidates were shortlisted by the scrutiny committee.

Sources added that the selection board had conducted interviews of shortlisted candidates on July 13th, 2020. 11 candidates appeared in person for an interview before the selection board and one candidate was absent.