NAB files supplementary reference in LNG scam

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday issued notices to five new accused in the long-running Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case involving former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

During the hearing, presided over by accountability court Judge Azam Khan, Abbasi was present.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the judge that the supplementary reference has been filed against the former premier and other accused, adding a copy can be arranged for the suspects if needed.

According to the supplementary reference, the PML-N vice president had been receiving funds from a United Arab Emirates-based company, Trinity Company, said to be working with an Indian firm, Siddharth (Pvt.) Ltd.

According to the anti-graft agency, a sum of $538,895 was transferred to Abbasi’s account in three installments from a Dubai-based bank. The agency revealed that the Emirates government provided it with evidence in this regard, adding that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also confirmed these transactions.

However, the agency added, the former prime minister, when confronted, was unable to give a satisfactory explanation as to these transactions. The records show that more than Rs637 million were transferred to the accounts of Abbasi and his son, Abdullah Abbasi.

The court issued notices to five new accused named in the reference to appear in court on the next hearing on Dec 22.

Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former Pakistan State Oil managing director Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over the awarding of an LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

Talking to newsmen outside the court, Abbasi said that it is the responsibility of the opposition to send the government packing and added that plan of action in this regard will be finalised in upcoming

All Parties Conference (APC), scheduled for later this month.

“Fake allegations are being levelled against me and Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman have failed to prove any single one of them,” he said.