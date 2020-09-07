LDA launches operation against defaulters of commercialisation fees

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sealed 87 buildings in different areas of the provincial capital in an operation against commercialisation fee defaulters.

According to an LDA official, the operation was carried out in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Jail Road, New Muslim Town, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Gulberg, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Controlled Area Multan Road.

He further said that the staff of zone I, zone II and zone III of the town planning wing of the LDA had also issued notices to the defaulters before sealing their buildings. Due to non-payment of fees by the due date and unauthorised commercial activities in residential buildings, the operation was carried out against these buildings and they were sealed.

LDA spokesperson Sohail Janjua said that a total of Rs400 million would be recovered from these defaulters and it would be spent on improving the infrastructure of the city.

Janjua added that LDA officials had also demolished 8 and sealed 4 buildings in violation of construction rules at various locations.

Regarding the construction of houses and commencement of various development projects in LDA Avenue (I), the LDA spokesperson said that a review meeting regarding this issue was held on Monday in which LDA officials and other concerned authorities were present.

The meeting agenda included preparing an estimated cost for constructing the boundary of the scheme, improving the entrances and exits, and to make a feasibility study for the construction of the Avenue (I) Mosque. The services of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will be procured for cleaning the area, Janjua said.

He also said that Chief Engineer Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Mazhar Hussain Khan and former Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed were arrested by NAB and have been suspended.