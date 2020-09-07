Karachi transformation plan

Yesterday Prime minister Imran khan together with his aides visited Karachi to announce an enormous package for resolution of city’s problems. It seemed a decent to collect all stakeholders of Karachi at one page. While sitting between CM Murad Ali shah and Governor Imran Ismail PM announced a ambitious 11.13 million package for development of Karachi.In which Rs 92bn for water system projects, Rs 141bn for sewage treatment, Rs 267bn for solid waste, drains clearance, Rs 41bn for roads and Rs 572bn for Mass transit; rail and road transport. It’s a large amount ever announced for Karachi, for correct utilization of such amount a committee has also been established with the name of Provincial coordination and implementation committee(PCIO) under the heading of CM Sindh. Now, there’s need of sincerity to work for Karachi’s people who have lived their life under threat whenever any natural disaster came.

Sanaullah Kalwar

Kashmore