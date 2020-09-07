IHC scolds govt for ‘abducting citizens in green number plated vehicles’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday chastised the government for failing to guarantee the security of the citizens, declaring people were being kidnapped in vehicles having green number plates, which are issued only to government vehicles, implying the involvement of state-owned agencies.

During the hearing of a petition pertaining to the recovery of an purportedly missing person, a visibly angry Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who was presiding over the hearing, summoned Minister for Interior retired Brigadier Ijaz Shah and Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on the next hearing.

The judge also issued a notice to Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, seeking judicial assistance.

“Tell the AGP that closing one’s eyes will not solve problems. Citizens are being abducted in vehicles with green number plates, the Islamabad police have failed,” Justice Kayani remarked.

“So should we write to the Sindh police to investigate,” the judge stated.

The judge wondered how no police officer had ever booked an official of the intelligence agencies.

On the other hand, Malik Naeem, the superintendent of police (SP) for investigations heading the joint investigation team, told Justice Kayani that a first information report (FIR) of the kidnapping had been registered at the Karachi Company police station on Jan 1 this year.

“I am leading the JIT of 50 missing persons myself,” he said.

The judge said that if he does not submit a conclusive argument in the next hearing, then he will summon the prime minister himself.

The hearing was adjourned until Sept 16.