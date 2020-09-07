High-profile terrorist among 5 killed; 10 held in NW

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces killed five terrorists including a high-profile terrorist Wasim Zakaria, and arrested 10 others on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali where five militants, including Zakaria, were gunned down and 10 were arrested, confirmed the ISPR.

Commander Wasim Zakaria hailed from the Haider Khel area and had been a mastermind of 30 terrorist attacks since September 2019.

“Terrorist Wasim was involved in target killing activities and the martyrdom of CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar,” said the ISPR in a statement, adding that the militant was also directly involved in attacks on security forces. He had also attacked an army convoy at Hasu Khel.

Earlier on July 12, security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan. The military media wing had said in a statement that four terrorists had been killed during an IBO in North Waziristan when the security forces were clearing an area.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, four security personnel were martyred, said the ISPR.