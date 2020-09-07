I agree that the recent concerns about video “gaming addiction ” have been a big issue on our daily life. It has brought too many changes in our lives even though game addiction has brought a huge change in our behavior, that we are addicted to gaming for which we dont keep social circle around us. The gaming has disrupts our sleep habits too. We have been avoiding school and work because all we need is gaming. All our need and habit is to play longer to get more enjoyment. The new generation feel irritable if can’t play a single day, rather feel anxious when do not play. Youngsters are completely consumed with thoughts about Gaming. A single person plays more than six hours a day. In my theory of thoughts what I suggest is that, the gaming cant save us, not even make us healthy nor slim, not smart nor calm, not rich not even fit. Ultimately, we have to take responsibility to save ourself from Gaming addiction.

Mahnaz Hoth

Turbat