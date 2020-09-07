Educational institutions to reopen from Sept 15

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday announced to reopen educational institutions across the country in phases starting Sept 15, nearly six months after the coronavirus crisis brought the country to a standstill.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference (IPEMC), Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that in the first phase, all higher education institutions including universities and professional colleges, as well as classes nine till 12, will open on Sept 15.

Earlier in the day, Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas too had, through a tweet, announced to reopen schools across the province the same day.

The tweet suggested students in classes nine and 10 will return on Sept 15, students in classes six to eight on Sept 22 while those in classes nursery to five will return to school on Sept 30.

He further said no double shifts would be allowed while all schools would follow the alternative day schedule according to which 50 per cent of total students would come to school one day while the remaining 50pc would attend the next day.

The announcement came as the federal and provincial governments sat together today to decide on the reopening of more than 300,000 educational institutions, closed in March following the outbreak in the country, across the country.

According to the education ministry, during the meeting, ministers discussed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions as well as making the students and parents aware of precautionary measures.

The meeting also deliberated on the phase-wise opening of schools.

SINDH SCHOOLS TO OPEN IN PHASES:

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani also said that schools in the province would open phase-wise.

“Classes nine and above would be opened on Sept 15 in the first phase and one week after that on Sept 22, classes six to eight would be opened and one week after that, that is Sept 30, the classes from pre-primary to five would be opened,” he said in a statement.

Masks would be made mandatory in all schools, he said, adding that all schools would have to implement the SOPs. Strict action would be taken against schools that do not implement SOPs, Ghani said.

