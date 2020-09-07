Covid-19 and America 

The cases of Covid-19 have been decreasing lately all over the world. However, among the superpower countries, America is unable to fight with the fatal virus. The cases of Covid-19 are rising day by day in the US. That is surely due to the careless attitude and poor leadership of President Trump. Mr Trump is an unpredictable man and his presidency has made a notorious image of the United States in this entire world. Being unable to defeat coronavirus and showing no condemnation for his own public’s death due to the virus has opened the blindfold of Americans. The American elections are drawing near day by day. American need to be wise while choosing their leader as the leader of a superpower country affects the entire world.

Afroz MJ

Turbat