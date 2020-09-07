Court indicts civil servant in assets case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday indicted a former civil servant and three members of his family in assets beyond means case filed against them by the National Accoun­tability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, accountability judge Muhammad Akmal read out the charge sheet to Fawad Hassan Fawad, the former principal secretary to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Rubab Hassan, Waqar Hassan, and Anjum Hassan.

However, the accused persons denied all the allegations and said they were innocent.

The court issued notices to prosecution witnesses to appear in personal capacity to record their testimonies.

The agency arrested Fawad in 2018 for allegedly amassing wealth beyond known sources of his income and constructing a plaza “The Mall Rawalpindi,” in the name of benamidars and thus getting a benefit of Rs1 billion.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in January this year granted post-arrest bail to Fawad in the reference. Subsequently, the anti-graft agency had approached the Supreme Court against the order.