China commends Imran’s positive remarks on bilateral relations

BEIJING: China on Monday commended positive comments made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

“China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive comments on China-Pakistan relations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijain said during his regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP.

“As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan always enjoy mutual trust and support. This year, after standing the test of Covid-19, China-Pakistan relations have become even stronger with greater mutual trust, cooperation and friendship,” he said.

Zhao observed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and a flagship for bilateral cooperation, had registered new progress against all odds.