Centre commits Rs736bn for 5 projects under Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday committed to providing Rs736 billion for five projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week.

The commitment was finalized during a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The meeting discussed in detail the implementation of the federal component of KTP.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and senior officers of Ministries of Planning, Railways and Water Resources as well as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Furthermore, the government would request the Supreme Court of Pakistan to allow the use of part of the Bahria Town Settlement Fund (BTSR), up to Rs125 billion, during the three years of KTP.

The federal government itself is estimated to provide Rs611 billion. The remaining Rs375 billion (of Rs1100 billion) is shown as the responsibility of the provincial government.

According to details, the federal government would provide funding of Rs254 billion for the rehabilitation of rivers, nullahs and stormwater drains and the resettlement of affected people, Rs46 billion for Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV), Rs300 billion for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Rs131 billion for Railway Freight Corridor (RFC), and Rs5 billion for Greenline project.

Asad Umar asked the relevant officials to prepare time-bound action plans for execution of their respective projects and to identify whether any approvals were required from the provincial government. He also directed the implementing agencies to indicate their quarterly financial requirements so that the funding could be earmarked accordingly.

The minister said these projects were to be executed at a fast pace as per the directions of the premier.

During the meetings held for finalization of KTP, the provincial government expressed the desire to take responsibility for the KCR project.

However, as per Part-II of Schedule-IV of the Constitution of Pakistan, this is a federal project. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has conducted hearings about KCR and directed that the federal government undertake the project.

The federal government is duty-bound to implement this project, however, it was looking at working in collaboration with the provincial government for the development of Karachi.

The real objective is to help the citizens of Karachi and not an effort to score political points. The details of the federal & provincial responsibilities & funding was only being issued to remove ambiguities which have arisen in the last couple of days.