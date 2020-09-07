BARCELONA: Spanish giants Barcelona have made a statement signing after replacing six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, the club’s most illustrious player, considered by many as the greatest of all time, with an older and grumpier Lionel Messi.

The move, which is likely to be the most high-profile of the current transfer window, saw a player who had been eying a move away from the club for a year after having given the entirety of his all-time great exploits to the team, being replaced by an aging superstar who will be a part of the side reluctantly.

“I think the move is good. We should look for a challenge that goes with the stage of one’s career. And right now this makes sense for me and for Barcelona,” said the departing Lionel Messi while talking to The Dependent.

“I think the move is good. We should look for a challenge that goes with the stage of one’s career. And right now this makes sense for me and for Barcelona,” said the arriving Lionel Messi while talking to The Dependent.

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has lauded the latest move as a great signing for the club and a clear indication of where it is headed.

“I think the move has cleared all misconceptions regarding Barcelona accepting its transition and entertaining the possibility of change,” Bartomeu told The Dependent.

Bartomeu is confident that the older, grumpier, returning Messi will gel in perfectly with the new Barcelona manager, the older, grumpier, returning Ronald Koeman, especially they are on the same page with regards to the idea of change.

“My attitude won’t change,” warned Lionel Messi who is set to play for Barcelona in the coming season.