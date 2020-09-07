Afghan peace crucial for stability of entire region: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Islamabad attaches special importance to its relations with Kabul and making sincere efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He was talking to Ambassador-designate for Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan who called on him on Monday.

The president said peaceful and stable Afghanistan is not only in the interest of the two neighboring countries but of the entire region.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan share a common culture and religion and relations between the two countries need to be further expanded.

Alvi urged the Ambassador-designate for Afghanistan to work for strengthening economic, political and public relations between the two neighboring countries.

Separately, Foreign Minster Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a meeting with the envoy, said that peace in Afghanistan is very crucial for stability in the entire region.

The foreign minister hoped that Khan’s nomination as an ambassador to the neighbouring country will be helpful in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They also discussed matters with particular reference to Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.