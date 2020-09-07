12 die, 6 injured in marble quarry collapse in Mohmand

PESHAWAR: At least 12 labourers were killed and six others got injured in a landslide at a marble quarry in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday.

According to police, dozens of labourers were mining marble when a heavy rock tumbled down on them in Safi tehsil of Mohmand.

Talking to journalists, DPO Tariq Habib said the bodies of eight labourers have been retrieved while six others were buried under the debris till filing of this report.

Earlier on February 22, at least 10 people were killed and several got injured in a landslide at a marble quarry in Buner district of KP. The district disaster management officer had said that rescuers had retrieved nine bodies and five injured from underneath tonnes of rocks in the Bampukha area of Buner.