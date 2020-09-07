‘Inconvenient’ persons disappearing

The disappearance of Securities and Exchanges Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Additional Joint Director Sajid Gondal is a mystery, especially since his wife, who filed a habeas corpus petition before the Islamabad High Court on Saturday, said that he had no enmity with anyone. While such disappearances were once due to creditors taking a debtor to the tribal areas, now it is likelier that it may be a forced disappearance. Does the disappearing official’s previous work, as a journalist, have anything to do with the matter? Or did Mr Gondal go missing because of his duties as an SECP official?

The priority should obviously be to ensure his recovery, and the IHC has duly ordered the police to do so, and has ordered the federal government to act as well. It might not be forgotten that only recently, the journalist Matiullah Jan was abducted in the open, and was released by his kidnappers after a huge hue and cry. He too had been ‘guilty’ of making public inconvenient truths. Or else, the government will be forced to admit that the federal capital is now unsafe, with criminals feeling free to make abductions.

However, when those abducted are not particularly wealthy, or not likely to cough up a substantial ransom, such incidents become all the more suspicious. The government has over time developed a culture of intolerance. If it was to make plain that it would accept criticism, even if unfair, it would find that any ‘free-enterprise’ disappearances would stop. At present, not just the government escapes embarrassment by this method, but officials can also escape embarrassment too. By foregoing the option, the government would close the door to any such incidents occurring off anyone’s own bat. If the government has anything to hide, it is forced by that to become an accomplice. If it has nothing to fear, it can stop wrong from being committed.

The case of Sajid Gondal is a human one. He must be brought home to his family. If the government cannot make that happen soon, then it will have to accept the cost, of being suspected of complicity, or of being unable to keep its own officials safe in its own capital.