Women’s sports

A woman goes through a bundles of struggles due to her gender. One of them is being a sportsperson. In Pakistan, the field of sports is not considered for girls due to which girls get no opportunities to show their talent or pursue a career in sports according to their wish. Maria Toorpakia is the greatest example about the phases a girl goes through if she wants to become an athlete in Pakistan. The squash player faced threats due to which she had to disguised herself as a boy to play. Women in Pakistan goes through various challenges to pursue a career in sports. The authorities need to generate opportunities for girls in sports to show their hidden talent and to empower them along with fighting the gender discrimination.

Afroz MJ

Turbat