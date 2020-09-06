The ‘same page’ mantra

Space shrinks, eventually leaving room only for one entity

Pakistan has evolved as a democracy to the extent that there have been two consecutive peaceful transfers of power from one civilian government to the other in the past decade; the PPP to the PML-N and, a relatively much less civil change of guard from the PML-N to the PTI. That is not to say that the PML-N and PPP did not have their respective set of problems with the establishment, starting in the second half of their five-year tenures. Both saw the PM being disqualified. President Zardari famously said in one interview that it took a lot of “tolerance, tolerance, tolerance” to endure through a full five-year term. Nawaz Sharif had to contend with Dawn Leaks and refusing Gen Raheel Sharif an extension, both events contributing to a severe deterioration in his relations with the military. He was eventually sent packing by the Supreme Court following the controversial Panama Case verdict.

Things are much different with the PTI in government and Prime Minister Imran Khan wears his party being ‘on the same page’ with the military as a badge of honour, boasting how no civilian government of the past has enjoyed such good relations and support from the armed forces. He conveniently ignores the price that has been, and continues to be, paid for this excellent rapport; shrinking civilian space. The military top brass had to intervene on more than one occasion to smooth over an unnecessary diplomatic crises created by the Foreign Office, with the most recent incident requiring handling being Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s unsavoury threatening remarks about Saudi Arabia ‘dragging its feet’ on the Kashmir issue. Imran Khan also has this typical pretentious thinking about relations with the military in that he genuinely believes it is only the PTI that has made revolutionary progress on national issues that matter to the armed forces such as the India policy, Kashmir cause and Afghanistan, which is the rationale behind his ‘same-page’ mantra. Policy and direction on these issues have always been military-dominated and therefore there has always been national consensus on these matters with previous civilian governments as well; the PTI has not done anything special here. If anything, of late, the party’s incompetence and lack of performance in key areas has somewhat complicated a presumably simple civ-mil equation.