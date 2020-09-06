The opposition’s faux unity

And Khans nonchalance

After procrastinating for weeks, the much-delayed opposition moot-the multi-party conference- is now scheduled to be held on September 20. The fissures in the opposition ranks were quite in the open on the question of fixing a date for the MPC.

This was the easy part. The crunch time will come when the divisive opposition will have to strategize on the way to move forward later this month.

The PPP (Pakistan People’s Party) has a monolithic family run operation, as does the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) in some ways. Nonetheless, differences in nuances between PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif on the one hand and party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his hard-line daughter Maryam on the other, are now well known.

Shahbaz Sharif does not hide his proclivity to cohabit with the ubiquitous military establishment whereas his elder brother and his daughter Maryam take a more strident line.

In London, on the pretext of receiving urgent medical treatment (that is yet to start) since November last year, the elder Sharif has remained under the radar, mostly keeping to himself, apart from occasionally being spotted in central London having coffee with his family members. However, this is changing very fast.

After Nawaz Sharif’s political heir apparent Maryam Nawaz shed her political isolation recently, Shahbaz was faced with a conundrum. If he remained cocooned in his shell, events and party sentiment would have made him completely irrelevant.

The younger Sharif, highly reserved in his role as an opposition leader was disappointing not only his own supporters but also the political opposition. However in the past few weeks he has also become active. No credit to him though; it is solely due to the PML-N supremo’s back-channel diplomacy from London that fissures in the opposition ranks have been somewhat mended.

Shahbaz Sharif, after his four-month stay in London doing virtually nothing returned to Pakistan in March. But even after his return he studiously kept away from active politics mostly on the pretext of his ill health.

After the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic he refused to venture out or hold any meetings. Of course, in between, he himself was struck by the virus, and thus forced to self-quarantine. But even after being given a clean chit by his doctor, Sharif remained politically inactive.

He kept on procrastinating on fixing a date for holding the much-awaited APC (All Parties Conference). First it was announced by him that it will be held after Eidul Azha and when that deadline passed without any talk of holding any opposition meeting it was postponed post Ashura.

It is by virtue of the elder Sharif changing gear and Bilawal imploring Sharif to hold the meeting that finally after much procrastination that the Rahbar Committee of the opposition parties finally met last Thursday. However, schisms in the opposition ranks were quite visible even in the preliminary meeting.

The nationalist parties, taking a more militant line, blamed the two main opposition parties- the PML-N and the PPP- for showing their reluctance to take on the PTI-led government upfront.

The opposition has two problems: namely the PML-N being a divided house between hawks and doves, and an even bigger problem being the trust deficit amongst the PPP and PML-N. The PPP co-chairperson Asif Zardari is still miffed about the manner in which the PML-N, after using him to save their government during the 2014 dharna, ditched him.

Nawaz Sharif, after inviting Zardari soon after he left the presidency for lunch in his honour, abruptly cancelled the event after pressure was exerted on him by the then miltesatblishment, owing to the former’s outburst against military’s role in politics.

Zardari has not forgotten nor forgiven that slight vowing never to trust the Sharifs. Even earlier, adding insult to injury, Sharif as leader of the opposition donning a lawyer’s attire appeared against Zardari in the apex court in to get him declared a traitor in the Memogate case.

Hence in this context the ostensible bonhomie and warmth shown when Shahbaz Sharif visited Bilawal House in Karachi as Zardari’s guest the other day, should be taken with a pinch of salt. The younger Sharif’s disdain for the Bhuttos harks back to the days when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto nationalised the Ittefaq steel mills after becoming Prime Minister in 1972.

In this backdrop Zardari maintains that, to this day they have not forgiven the PPP and hence cannot be entirely trusted. It is another matter that exigencies of realpolitik have forced them to be on the same page for the time being.

So far as the PML-N is concerned, despite having been disqualified by the apex court in 2018, the elder Sharif calls the shots in the party. Shahbaz Sharif sans his elder brother’s support has limited political clout.

Maryam’s recent impressive shows outside NAB headquarters in Lahore and later in Barah Koh, located in the outskirts of Islamabad, amply demonstrated that like her father she has chemistry with PML-N rank and file that her uncle Sharif unfortunately lacks.

However, as long as the elder Sharif is calling the shots, the party including Shahbaz will express his fealty to him.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is happy in his comfort zone. He feels that as long as the military stands by him he has nothing to fear from the opposition.

That is why he does not want to have any truck with the ‘crooks and thugs’ of the opposition. But given the rather poor governance record of the PTI in the past two years, things can quickly change. With one important caveat, that opposition parties can get their act together and show some spunk as well.