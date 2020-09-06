Students dropping out

According to latest published UN report , the Covid-19 pandemic has “created the largest disruptions in the education systems in history”. The closure of learning spaces impacted nearly 94 percent of student population worldwide.

Almost 1.6 million students in more than 190 countries across the globe were affected by the closure of education institutions when the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic in March 2020. Subsequent preventive measures to contain the spread of this contagious disease were taken; closure of schools, colleges and universities was one such step. Pakistan was among those countries.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children (OOSC) with an estimated 22.8 million children aged 5-16 not attending school, representing 44 percent of the total population in this age group.

Opening of Schools under strict SOPs is positive approach to save further educational loss.Closure of Schools has been emerged as unbearable loss since last seven months that relates to drop out ratios of students for higher authorities and school administrations.This situation reflects the impacts of Schools closure and rural areas have been badly affected in this period. Our rural areas are consisting on a large number of labours and small farmers who have been badly affected in flagship period of Covid-19 which compelled them to send their children at different work places to run their daily kitchen expenses when lockdown was eased by government.They could not utilize the facilities of Internet and Cable network due to unavailability of these services in their respective villages for online classes and video streaming lectures. So they could not engage to their studies.

In this latest scenario, What strategy now higher authorities must adopt to bring these students back to their respective schools after reopening is a big challenge. UNESCO has already alarmed in its report that more than 22 million children are out of schools in Pakistan and this figure has now enhanced during pandemic period. This is not bad but a disastrous situation for under developed countries like Pakistan who has been facing tremendous challenges like, economic, Political stability, Corruption and even more.

A living nation can’nt compromise on its education and Children. They can live in hunger, frustration but can’nt without education. So, before reopening of Schools , School education Department must devise its strategy to overcome further loss and bring these dropped out students back to schools. For Punjab province, this task should be given to MEAs and AEO’s who have been already working in this department. They have online data of all enrolled students in their respective tablets and should frame coherently strategy in collaboration with Concerned Namdardaar and Secretary Union Councils. They must convince parents of those students who have been left schools during this contagion’s period and Provincial govt should announce financial package for these students. This strategy may prove very helpful in bringing dropped out students back to their respective schools.

Mahtab Ali Khan

Bahawalnagar