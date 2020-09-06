Sheikh Rasheed marks defence day with book launch

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed’s book ‘Lal Haveli Sey Awaam-e-Mutahidda Tak’ was launched on Saturday at a local hotel in Lahore, and the launch ceremony was attended by prominent politicians, journalists as well as others.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Housing Mahmoodur Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Nazir Chauhan, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Pakistan Today Editor Arif Nizami, journalists Mujeebur Rehman Shami and Sohail Warraich, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Inspector General Railways Police Arif Nawaz, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Chairman Sara Ahmed, Manzoor Watto, Liaquat Baloch, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill and others were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Arif Nizami said that Sheikh Rasheed never got personal in any of his political endeavors. “He [Sheikh Rasheed] has handled the affairs of his party very well and I wish him more success. He has also been very active in the Islamic Democratic Alliance and still rules the hearts of the people,” he said.

“It is also his characteristic that he has never hidden his contacts with the military leadership although; he often slanders his opponents as to who has links with the military leadership and who uses the back gate of the General Headquarters Pakistan Army (GHQ). Sheikh Rasheed gives a very good analysis on politics and also gives news of the unseen,” Arif Nizami said, adding that harsh words can be spoken without adopting a ridiculous attitude.”

Raja Basharat, during his speech said, commended Sheikh Rasheed, saying “he had already told me about the assassination attempt on him. He has done politics not for himself but for the country. He was and will be the son of Rawalpindi. My family’s relationship with him spans half a century. It seems as if Sheikh Rasheed has the power of predicting what will happen next.”

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed said, “There is no stain of corruption on my career. We are the voice of the poor and not hungry for the ministries. The country will develop under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. There is a great decline in our society which I have mentioned in my book. When I became very ill, even a person like me who was minister 14 times, could not get even an injection and the army provided it [injection] to me.”

“The army is a reality, and whenever there is a difficult time in this country, the army stands like an organization and takes us out of the difficult time. I chose September 6 for my book launch to coincide with my Army and my mother’s anniversary,” he added.

At the end of the ceremony, the Punjab governor addressed the ceremony and said that many of Sheikh Rasheed’s predictions came true. “He had predicted I would enter politics forty years ago, which came true. He should have revealed the secret of not getting married in his book. The poor man is very sincere with Pakistan. We also pay tribute to the Pakistan Army. I will try to buy these books on my own and deliver them to the universities. The world’s largest gym is going to open in Lahore and investments has also started coming to Pakistan. The future of the country is in safe hands under the leadership of Imran Khan.”

Dr Shahbaz Gill, Sohail Warraich, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Senator Waleed Iqbal also addressed the ceremony.