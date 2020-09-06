PPP-PTI cooperation can do wonders for Karachi: President Alvi

KARACHI: Declaring the Rs1.1 trillion package for the uplift of Karachi a welcoming move, President Alvi said on Sunday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) cooperation in earnest can do wonders to revamp Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, the president said that the real test for the government will be in implementing its massive Karachi Transformation Plan.

“PPP/PTI cooperation in earnest can do wonders to lift my city out of misery. Now our test will be in implementation. We must understand that it is the people who matter,” he tweeted.

Alvi said that Karachi — which was the biggest taxpayer of the country — had been destroyed by the recent spell of rains. “A good package worth Rs1100B for Karachi & further discussion on needs of rest of Sindh is a welcome response. Rains have devastated Karachi which is the biggest taxpayer of the country. Reviving its economy rests on its infrastructure, its roads, water supply, rain drains & sewage,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Saturday evening announced a ‘historic’ Rs1.1 trillion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s chronic issues and meet its developmental requirements.

Briefing the media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, he said the federal government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people of Karachi over the past many years and the PTI government has decided to resolve all perennial issues of the metropolis.