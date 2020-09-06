PMD forecast hot and humid weather, rainfall at scattered places

ISLAMABAD: The weather department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Sunday, while likely rainfall at scattered places in the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall at some places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its mountainous areas. In past 24 hours mostly hot and dry weather reported, while maximum rainfall occurred at Okara (25mm), Lahore (City 17, Airport 02mm), Bahawalnagar (16mm) in Punjab, Malam Jabba (20mm) in KP and Islamkot (05mm) in Sindh.

After a recent spell of torrential rains in Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted dry weather in the province for the next 10 days. There could be scattered light rain in some parts of the province, the met office said.

The dry weather would help in expediting the rescue and relief work in the province, which is devastated by the recent spell of monsoon. The met office has said that the first half of September is expected wetter than the second one.

The above normal rainfall may occur in central Punjab and eastern Sindh region. However, a tendency of normal rainfall is predicted in AJK, PMD said.

A high probability of above-normal temperatures is predicted over southern parts of Sindh and Balochistan in September. The daily mean temperatures are likely to increase above normal after the mid-September in Sindh and Balochistan.