On Defence Day, Imran warns foes not to misconstrue Pakistan’s desire for peace

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: While the country celebrates the Defence Day today with a renewed pledge to safeguard its geographical and ideological boundaries in every situation and at all costs, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be mistaken for weakness.

According to APP, the prime minister, in his message, said the country wants a peaceful subcontinent to “foster economic well-being and prosperity of the people of the region” who were left at the mercy of fate thanks in part to decades-long enmity between arch-rival neighbours Pakistan and India.

“We need to work together to achieve peace and secure a brighter future for our future generations,” the premier added.

Imran said the nation and the men in uniform proved that it’s not the size [of the military] rather the courage and devotion which matters the most.

With the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, he said, India has not only violated the UN charter but has also unleashed a reign of terror on the residents of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran recalled that India is also exhibiting aggressive behaviour along the Line of Control (LoC), provocating Pakistan Army to divert the global attention from state-sponsored atrocities in the held valley.

NATION CELEBRATES DEFENCE DAY:

Defence Day is being celebrated today with national fervour and enthusiasm across the country.

The day commenced with special prayers in mosques for the peace, prosperity and solidarity of the country and to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their motherland.

A number of activities will be held across the country, reaffirming the nation’s resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved on August 14, 1947, after great sacrifices rendered by Muslims of the sub-continent.

The day will also witness a 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a song to pay tribute to the national heroes.

According to the military’s media wing, the song “Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” is a remake of an old patriotic song of the ’80s.

Country’s top voices including Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence and Martyrs’ Day. The singers paid tribute to the services rendered by Pakistan armed forces and its operational readiness.

The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting-edge military structure; second to none.