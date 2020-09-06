On Defence Day, civil, military leaders renew pledge to safeguard country

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The 55th Defence Day is being celebrated today to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war with India and to renew the pledge to safeguard the country’s geographical and ideological boundaries in every situation and at all costs.

The day commenced with special prayers in mosques for the peace, prosperity and solidarity of the country and to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their motherland.

The main ceremony was held in the morning at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to Radio Pakistan, where Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument.

A change of guards was also held at the Quaid’s mausoleum with Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar as the chief guest of the ceremony. A contingent of 46 cadets of the Pakistan Air Force Asghar Khan Academy took over guard duties.

A ceremony was also held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

PAKISTAN ARMY FULLY CAPABLE OF DEFENDING COUNTRY: IMRAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be misconstrued as its weakness, adding that the country’s armed forces were “fully capable” of defending the country.

“The resilient nation and the battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan have time and again proved that they are fully capable of defending the country and are fully prepared to meet any kind of eventuality,” the premier said in a series of tweets.

In his message, the premier honoured the fallen heroes of the war, saying that 55 years ago, the nation and the men in uniform “proved that it is not the size that matters, but it is the courage and devotion that matters the most”.

“September 6 is a day in Pakistan’s glorious history that is commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by our gallant armed forces.”

FREEDOM IS A PRECIOUS ASSET: SHAHBAZ

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif tweeted that while the country paid homage to its martyrs, “we must invoke the spirit of sacrifice and national cohesion that marked this day to take Pakistan forward”.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that those who “sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are the nation’s heroes” and the martyrs would remain alive in the memories of generations to come.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a song to pay tribute to the national heroes.

According to the military’s media wing, the song “Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” is a remake of an old patriotic song of the ’80s.

Country’s top voices including Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence and Martyrs’ Day. The singers paid tribute to the services rendered by Pakistan armed forces and its operational readiness.

The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting-edge military structure; second to none.