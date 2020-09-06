OIC condemns French magazine’s reprinting of blasphemous caricatures

CAIRO: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Islamic world’s largest bloc, has condemned a French magazine’s republishing of blasphemous caricatures.

The Jeddah-based OIC called the republication of the cartoons a “manifestation of hatred and foolish stereotyping” constituting a flagrant violation of international law of human rights, the Saudi press agency SPA reported.

The OIC human rights commission expressed a grave concern over act and said that the republication of the blasphemous material has nothing to do with freedom of expression.

“Mankind needs in such crucial times facing the world due to the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic to exert more efforts to achieve solidarity, tolerance and respect of cultural and religious diversity,” the commission said in a statement.

It warned that such hate moves will boost extremists’ exploitation of the cultural gap.