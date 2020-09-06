‘No politics’ over Karachi plan, warns Asad after Bilawal’s statement

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has warned against politicising the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi transformation package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

The warning seemed to be directed towards Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who he said was not abiding by the spirit of the agreement made between the federal and Sindh governments.

Addressing a meeting at the Governor’s House in Karachi on Sunday, the planning minister said that the decision to invest in Karachi had nothing to do with politics, and that anyone spinning it as such would be distorting facts. “The federal government and the Sindh government need each other to solve Karachi’s problems. But ever since the plan was announced, everyone has only been asking about how much the federal government is contributing to the plan,” he said.

“I even saw a table being shared on social media that said the Centre is contributing only Rs36 billion, which is completely false. But I said nothing,” he went on to say. “But then I saw a clip in which the PPP chairman complained that the Sindh government is putting forward Rs800 billion, whereas the federal government is only footing a cost of Rs300 billion.”

The minister admitted that there was some disagreement with the Sindh government about who was spending what on Karachi, but that they were in agreement with the federal government that the project should be carried out for the benefit of Karachi, and not for political point scoring.

“[Sindh] Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is in complete agreement on this point,” said Asad. “We have met on Friday, and are in agreement about who will implement which project other than in a couple of cases.”

“Due to that slight disagreement, a debate ensued over whether the federal government is spending more on the plan or the Sindh government,” he said, adding that because the matter of these projects is still not settled, they have not been revealed in the presentation given to the media on Saturday.

Stressing that the matter was not political, Asad said that this is exactly why the two governments have simply said they would work on the projects together.

“We are not competing in a race to see who spends more on Karachi or who completes more projects. We recognise that we need each other if we are to fix Karachi’s problems,” he added. “I only wish that the spirit of agreement that was shown by the Sindh chief minister, is also discussed with and communicated by his leader, the party’s chairman.”

“I am not saying anything against Murad Ali Shah. He has said no such thing that we would take exception to. But because the chairman of the party has spoken, we felt it necessary to lay some facts down for the record,” he told media. “I have been double-minded about whether to even say something about Bilawal’s statement, but it is important for things to be very clear from the beginning.”

While he did not reveal any major details, the minister did claim that the share of the projects from the list shared yesterday had the government footing 62 per cent of the project, while the Sindh government would contribute the remaining 38 per cent of it. However, he did go on to say that even if the provincial government spent more than this on Karachi, it would be justified given the contributions the city makes to the province and the country.

“Even if Sindh wants to fund the entire 1,100 billion plan, what could be nicer than that? Karachi brings in 90 per cent of the Sindh government’s revenues, so it rightfully deserves the Rs800 billion amount being pledged by the provincial government,” he said. “But we do not want to get into this debate at all about who is doing more and who is doing less.”

Flanked by Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi, and Minister for Information Technology, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Asad Umar further explained that the plans had been in the works for a long time. “This is not a new plan announced for political gain. It has been discussed and in the pipeline for a long time, and has only not been announced up until now because funds have been scarce and decision making has been divided between the center, Sindh, and local governments,” he said. “Because decision making is withed and sluggish, , there are impediments to work and Karachi remains deprived of its rights.”

He stressed that just because the plan had been announced, did not mean that the job was done. It was going to take a lot of coordination, cooperation, and goodwill for the Karachi transformation package to bear fruit. “Just because some new projects have been envisioned, or that there are some new sources of funding, or that monitoring committees have been formed does not mean we are through,” he said.

“They will only be successful if all state organisations, all governments (provincial and federal) [work together to] facilitate Karachi which is the largest city, the country’s financial center, industrial center and the biggest revenue-making machine,” he added. “If this city is not helped out, Pakistan will never flourish the way we want it to.”

Speaking about the implementation of the plan, Umar said that the execution would begin with the complete cleaning of storm water drains, while the provincial government would look after the issue of illegal encroachments where settlements had sprung. On the completion of public transport projects, Umar said that the Green Line Bus Rapid Transport System would complete in 2021 and the Karachi Circular Railway would complete in 2023.