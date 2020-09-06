Minister says govt believes in freedom of expression

ISLAMABAD: While condemning the alleged murder of a female social activist and journalist in Balochistan’s Turbat, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government “strongly believed in freedom of expression”.

In a tweet, the minister said the tragic killing of the journalist, Shaheena Shaheen, was “extremely sad and reprehensible” and vowed that the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

Noting that the protection of journalists was the responsibility of the government, Faraz said that the state will fulfill its duty and is standing by the affected family, adding that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Shaheen, 25, was shot dead at her home in the Turbat area of Kech district on Saturday evening. According to police, unidentified suspects opened fire on the journalist at her residence in TTC Colony of Turbat.

The killers escaped unhurt from the scene, police said.

Shaheen was a local anchorperson at the state-owned broadcaster, Pakistan Television (PTV), and editor of a local magazine. She was also a student of fine arts at the University Of Balochistan.

Terming the incident “extremely unfortunate”, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had said the police were fully cooperating with the deceased’s family.