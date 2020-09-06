Funds for Karachi

I am really pleased to hear from the headlines about the PTI government ( Imran Khan) visit to Karachi on 4th September and see the risky conditions faced by the residents. After a long time I have kept imagining that Khan would do the similar performance as done by the previous governments with their unwanted policies. I guess you people are obscured about Karachi’s urban floodings abd heavy rain wasting humanity lives and the rain related accidents are the hazardous appearances. The basic problems have been the residents compulsions and they have tried to overcome. However, when the judged their streets, homes , roads , sewerages, solid waste and essential sectors flooded. Then certainly a human could experience and acute crisis in these times of COVID-19 pandemic. The people continued to wait for Khan action and urgently he unveil a massive development plan for Karachi worth Rs 802 billion for progressing the poor sectors such as transport and the provision of clean drinking water . The recent rain creating havoc across the city claiming dozens of lives Even I am optimized PM Khan can be the shining star of Pakistan by helping the unsupported community in all occurence.

Barkatullah

Turbat