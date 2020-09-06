Fixing Karachi

Papering over the cracks

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Karachi to announce the federal government’s Transformation Plan amidst inauspicious atmospherics. The Sindh government maintained that it was not consulted about the Plan. Ahead of the visit a federal minister had maintained that his government had no funds, and even if it had, it would not hand them over to Sindh government as they would be misused. This led to a strongly worded statement from PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who also said that the federal government had the obligation to provide assistance to the rains-cum-flood affected population in interior Sindh.

It appears that the situation was saved at the eleventh hour by the establishment which considered that the situation in Karachi posed a strategic threat and required cooperation from all stakeholders, irrespective of their political differences. Mr Khan’s visit was delayed to work out a formula requiring a tripartite cooperation between the Federal Government, the Sindh Government and the Army. A Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) under the Chief Minister, with representation from all stakeholders, would work together to implement the plan. Mr Khan also has promised to sit with the Sindh government to discuss how to extend help to Sindh’s rural areas along with calamity-hit Swat and Chitral.

The historic Rs1.1 trillion package for Karachi’s transformation is an unprecedented development scheme. The plan envisages six projects of mass transit system including the Karachi Circular Railway, eight sewerage projects, four solid waste management projects, two water drainage projects and various road construction and repair projects.

The entire plan has to be executed within three years. If it succeeds, al the three partners get credit. If it fails the PTI and PPP would stand exposed. Despite the agreement, the rivalry and accusations continue. The Prime Minister played his act strictly according to the text, shaking hands with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the airport with extra warmth and later holding a press conference flanked by the Governor and the CM. However, hours before Mr Khan’s arrival a minister accompanying him tweeted “The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years.” The PTI it appears has agreed to work together with PPP under duress.