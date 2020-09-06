Enraged crowds protest suspected rape and murder of 5-year-old girl in Karachi

KARACHI: Enraged residents staged a protest after the burn body of a five-year-old girl was recovered from Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi Bazar two days after she was reported missing.

The five year old victim of the suspected rape and mutilation, Murwah, was reported missing from the Old Sabzi Mandi area two days before her body was found in a trash heap on an empty plot in the same area in the early hours of Sunday morning. Initial police reports show that she was raped before being murdered.

According to the post-mortem, the child had been sexually assaulted before she was finally killed by blows to the head. The local SHO said that one person had been taken into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, residents of the area staged a protest on the Main University Road after her burial in the morning. Some men, carrying sticks, were seen asking commuters to take alternative routes and the main road from Hasan Square to New Town was closed for traffic.

According to media reports, the SSP Investigations (East), Farrukh Ali, had spoken with the protesters, and reassured them that a man had been arrested and his samples had been sent for testing to check his involvement in the crime. The police requested the protesters to clear the area for traffic, but the angry crowd continued to mark their protest.

The protesters brought up the case of Zainab Ansari, the six year old girl that had been kidnapped, raped and killed in Kasur back in October 2018. The near month long manhunt for her killer had been a time when the entire nation had come together to find the person responsible for the brutal assault and death of the child.