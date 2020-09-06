Demise of politics

Instead of serving the people, insatiable greed to accumulate and usurp

“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices.”

George Orwell

The art of politics is as old as humankind itself. It has persevered through times, changing its hues and attires in a bid to remain relevant. Whatever may be the extent of that relevance in the current times, the dominant fact is that, for good or for bad, politics survived the challenges it faced through centuries. The question that is being debated now more than ever before is whether it is still equipped with contemporary faculties, most importantly an ethical base, to operate in the extraordinary environment that has been generated through happenings, both human- and nature-made?

Politics has always been about acquiring power and then holding on to it through means fair and foul. But human nature is such that, even during the best of times, voices of dissonance are heard. The level and intensity of this dissonance is more pronounced now than ever before. One important reason why this has happened is because the inherent instruments of checks and balances which gave democracy an edge over other forms of government have been systematically weakened. This is so because the institutions which should have defended and strengthened these oversights, for example the media, have been turned into businesses. So, instead of making these functions more tenable and powerful, the objective is to weaken them to the extent of complete obliteration so that the ominous scheme of using politics as a shield for money-generating operations could be implemented.

Even a cursory glance at what is being presented by the television networks and writers who muddy the opinion pages would be enough to prove that they are no professionals. Most of them are members of self-serving clans engaged in practising their art of banditry in the guise of writers and presenters. In Pakistan, licenses have been granted to petty businesses to set up television channels while there are some print media practitioners who have publicly rubbished the idea of journalism being anything other than a business. Consequently, their interest is to further strengthen the vicious stranglehold of the beneficiary class over all key pillars of the state so as to obstruct and eliminate the prospect of any meaningful movement for change to take shape.

The civil society which usually champions the ethos of a state has disintegrated because of increasing disconnect with the mainstream. This has been systematically engineered by flocks of the vested interest to control politics and keep it from the influence of those who may be inclined to triggering a reform movement. This task has been accomplished by depriving people of any genuine and quality debates of substance so that they gradually become accustomed to mediocrity as their fait accompli.

That is where the claimant to being the fourth pillar of the state comes in, provisioning a non-stop supply of politicians of the most degrading dispensations to take part in their programmes as representatives of their parties. Then there is this vast tribe of anchors who, in addition to piloting their circuses, also appear as ‘analysts’– an anachronism of mammoth proportions. This is the vicious circuit which has been deliberately structured to represent the ‘intellectual’ edifice of the state. The whole act has been shamelessly contrived to reflect the degenerative bankruptcy which has engulfed the entire expanse of the media.

It is an undeniable fact that, in Pakistan, authorities refuse to do their job unless they are forced to do so by means of violence, such as in Karachi where citizens are protesting DHA’s inaction following the rains, by threatening to resort to riots. Violence appears to be the catalyst to action, because that is what we grow up with. Even apart from the violence in games it is considered kosher for parents to threaten children with slaps, ‘meri jooti,’ a whipping or some other form of brute display of power

The reasons for this decay are also clear. The nurseries which provided a trained stock of budding politicians and professionals rooted in an ethical base and having undergone a cause- or purpose-related struggle, be these trade unions or student unions, have been mostly dismantled over time. By and large, the remaining outfits have become mouthpieces for some parochial and other equally reprehensible interests, reflecting a definitive decadence which has taken hold of the societal structure and direction.

Power remaining the dominant objective of all people practising politics, they have jointly rendered it dependent on the acquisition of money: the more money one has, the more people would be purchased, and the more chance one would have to ascend the throne. This is a simple, yet gruesome, formula practised by a bulk of the political tribe: an infatuation with greed and accumulation so that they have the funds in abundance to indulge their favourite pastime of acquiring power. Once there, the position would be used to further fatten their coffers to pay whatever price is demanded to buy more people. The whole society would be lined up to get their pound of flesh as their legitimate right in the loot.

It all comes down to the politicians and their political parties. Dwight Eisenhower once said that “if a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party. It is merely a conspiracy to seize power”. Now, what do we have here in Pakistan? What were the foundational principals of these political parties and what have they been practising through the years of their politicking? Yes, there were unfortunate military interventions which may have slowed down the maturing of political leadership, but how can one justify virtually all of them becoming the instigators and accomplices of the dictators in power, with some owing their careers to the laps of the very same despots they now abhor? How were these military mentors dubbed more important than the Quaid himself, and how were they so petulantly reiterating their resolve to fulfil their political agendas even after the men in uniform were gone? These are the sordid tales of the origin of Pakistan’s political elite. Let me dare say that, if an opportunity were offered to any of these political leaders even now to ascend the citadel of power for a price, they would kowtow to lick their feet to grab it. The ‘khalai makhlooq’ will instantly transform into the new-found benefactors.

The only principle governing politics in Pakistan is to acquire power and then hang on to it. By opposing the FATF-related legislation in the National Assembly and the Senate and attempting to inject a safety valve to camouflage the corruption and money-laundering of their leaders, these political parties have bared themselves of whatever skimpy tatters they were hiding behind. Weakening the federation by adopting the 18th Amendment and transferring bulk of the funds to the provincial exchequers to be ultimately laundered to the foreign accounts of their leaders was the original sin to satiate their remorseless loot and plunder. What remains is Karachi– a stark, haunting and harrowing testament to the wicked indulgences and incorrigible cruelty of the ruling elite of the land. Nothing can stir their conscience and nothing can invoke empathy for the suffering multitudes.

Politics of any value has been dead for long. What we have instead is a wicked contraption to raise illicit financial empires and perpetuate family fiefdoms to keep the country hostage in their tentacles. This evil chain has to be broken as, otherwise, the state would inevitably lapse into non-existence.

The choice is simple: reform the prevalent system to allow the components of service, compassion, integrity, efficiency, transparency and accountability become key factors in governance, or get ready to battle the ire of the people because their survival, their safety, their self-respect, their future – everything is at stake. The clock is ticking!