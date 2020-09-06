Celebrating defence day

Every year we celebrate Sep 6 as defence day to pay tribute to our armed forces, who defended the country selflessly and bravely in 1965 teaching the enemy a lesson they will never forget. Our neighbour does not believe in a peaceful co-existence and has always remained hostile toward Pakistan, never accepting our sovereignty wholeheartedly. We must prepare ourselves to face any challenge threatening our national security, as Quran also instructs the Muslims to keep their horses ready. We as a nation must come together to build a strong nation. We must use all our energies and resources to make Pakistan strong and unconquerable. However, we need to avoid provocative language and unnecessary adventurism. We should learn from Theodore Roosevelt who said “speak softly and hold a long stick and you will go a long way.” May Allah make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country, Aamin.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad