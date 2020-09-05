US blogger challenges visa rejection in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Two days after the Ministry of Interior, while rejecting the request of Cynthia Ritchie seeking an extension in her visa, directed the Pakistan-based American blogger to leave the country within 15 days, the blogger challenged the decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday.

In the petition, the blogger, while maintaining that she fulfills all legal obligations required to get a visa extension, claimed the ministry rejected her application without any solid reason. The petition, which nominates Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia as respondents, termed the decision a violation of the country’s visa laws.

The interior ministry, a day after the IHC expressed dissatisfaction over its recent order related to the validity of Ritchie’s visa and gave the government a final opportunity to render proper assistance in the case, rejected her application on Wednesday — a decision the blogger claimed was taken “under pressure”.

The MoI -under pressure best known to them- has for the first time, in my over 10+ years in Pakistan, rejected my Visa application. No reason has been given. We have a right to file an appeal & will do so. A higher forum must entertain my application & upon merits grant visa. — Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) September 2, 2020

In June last, the IHC had sought an explanation from the ministry about the status and terms and conditions of the visa issued to Ritchie, asking it to explain if she was entitled to making political statements.

Subsequently, the high court on July 10 asked the interior ministry to decide on a petition filed by a PPP leader, seeking Ritchie’s deportation after she was accused by the party of making derogatory remarks about slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.