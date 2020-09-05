Top political parties may not oppose dual nationals’ entry in elections

–Ahsan Iqbal, Zulfi Bukhari exchange barbs on social media

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s decision to allow the dual nationals to contest general elections in Pakistan may get a nod from the opposition parties as neither the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nor the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appear in a mood to oppose the government’s move.

However, a comment made on social media site, Twitter, by PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday set off a storm as activists and leaders from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties joined a social media battle.

“It was just a sarcastic remark on Twitter that let loose dozens of messages. I just reminded the public that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan had taken a U-turn over his opposition to previous government decision on allowing dual nationals contesting polls,” Ahsan Iqbal said talking to Pakistan Today.

He said that actually the prime minister had to reverse his decision on dual nationals when his close aide and special assistant, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, had refused to renounce his dual nationality.

Asked whether the PML-N would oppose the PTI’s decision to allow the dual nationals contest polls, Iqbal said that his party would take a decision when any bill is presented in the National Assembly (NA).

“We will decide when this law is tabled [in NA or Senate],” he said.

PPP veteran leader Farhatullah Babar also took to Twitter to criticise PM Imran’s decision.

“Allowing dual nationals to contest elections is a correct U turn. They are no less patriots. Imran should apologise for publicly doubting their patriotism in past. Pakistanis working abroad no less patriots than self proclaimed patriots in high positions doing businesses abroad,” he wrote.

A source in the PPP also said that the PPP may not oppose the move as the PTI had opposed their decision to include dual nationals in the federal cabinet. The source said that though a decision may be taken once the government tables a law in the parliament but Farhatullah Babar’s tweet suggested the party may not oppose it.

It merits mention that last week, federal cabinet approved a bill, seeking amendment in the Article 63 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, to allow dual nationals to contest polls in the country.

A sub-committee of the cabinet rejected the idea to amend the constitution to allow dual nationals to contest polls in the country. The decision was, however, reversed in the cabinet meeting on the demand of federal ministers.

The federal cabinet rejected the sub-committee’s recommendations and sent the amendment to the parliamentary affairs ministry for legislation on the matter.

The new amendment although allows the dual nationals to contest polls in the country, however, Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that the person has to withdraw from his nationality before taking an oath of his responsibility.

“However, he will not have to leave his nationality in case of losing the polls,” he added.