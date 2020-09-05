Term ‘Ghairat’ should not be used in honour kills, rule SC

The Supreme Court (SC) passed a landmark judgement wherein it has said that the word ‘ghairat’, i.e., honour, must not be used in murder cases as it is ‘never honourable and it should not be described as such’.

“It will help deter such killings if the term ghairat is not used to describe them,” said SC Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

“For Muslims, the Holy Qur’an is the word of God. Killing a person is abhorrent and a grave sin. The Holy Qur’an also does not mandate the punishment of death for the offence of adultery. If the petitioner suspected his wife of infidelity, he should have followed the path prescribed by the Holy Qur’an and the law of Pakistan to resolve the matter,” he added.

The top court said that the murderer is simply trying to justify his actions by using the word honour.

Furthermore, the judge questioned the translation of the word itself and said that ghairat translates closer to arrogant than it does to honour.

A convict, Muhammad Abbas was sentenced to death, and later commuted to life imprisonment, over the murder of his wife by a Nankana court and sought a reduction in his life sentence under Section 302(c).

The court refused to provide any relief to the convict under Section 302(c). It further said parliament had previously specified that the crimes relating to honour killing would be tried under Section (a) and (b), which necessitate death sentence or life imprisonment.

The verdict added that Pakistan has the highest rate of honour killing per capita and that the victims are predominantly women.

“It is inappropriate to interpret Chapter XVI of the PPC, which includes section 302 PPC, by disregarding the requirements of Section 338-F PPC, which necessitates seeking guidance from the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah,” the judgement read, added that the Quran does not allow killings in cases of adultery, let alone for issues of ghairat.