Students, school staff to undergo Covid-19 tests in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elementary and secondary education department has decided to conduct random coronavirus tests of students and school staff prior to the reopening of schools.

The provincial government has informed the administration of all schools about the decision.

The declaration issued by the education department stated that the health department teams will visit various govt and private schools for coronavirus test samples. The education department has directed heads of schools to cooperate with health department teams.

“Teachers will undergo Covid-19 tests before the opening of schools, while coronavirus tests of students would be taken after the reopening of educational institutions on September 15,” according to a declaration.

On August 21, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that the final decision to reopen schools that were closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be taken at an interprovincial education ministers’ conference on September 7.

Speaking at a press conference, he had said that the Ministry of Health would devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutions to follow to prevent the spread of the virus. Schools would reopen from September 15 given that the coronavirus situation improves, he had added.