Sindh, NHA say Hub river bridge ‘stable’

KARACHI: The Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that Hub River bridge is stable.

“This is NHA’s bridge. GM South NHA visited the bridge after the video was made viral and has confirmed that the structure of the bridge is stable. Unfortunately, the video was made from an angle which does not reflect the true picture. NED University people are in touch with NHA,” he said in a statement.

This bridge is crucial for the transportation of goods and other heavy traffic flow to and from Karachi and Hub.

Meanwhile, addressing the subject, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the NHA has been informed of the bridge’s condition. Shahwani said that the NHA is responsible for the bridge’s construction and it’s thus equally responsible for its repair. The district administration has issued orders that limited traffic is allowed on the bridge for now.

In the current monsoon season, Karachi witnessed record-high rains that inundated several of its areas and wreaked havoc on the unruly infrastructure of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of NHA has clarified contents of a video going viral on social media regarding Hub Bridge linking Karachi with Balochistan.

Clarifying the actual position, the spokesman said that the existing Hub Bridge is 500 meters long, having 21 numbers of spans. This old bridge was constructed 50 years ago. The spokesman said that this old bridge is structurally stable and there is nothing wrong with the structural stability of this bridge.

Speaking about the pillars’ shape which are not looking straight in the video, the spokesman said that this is as per original design of the structure of the bridge. Jacketing of piles has already been carried by NHA in 2017-18, he added.

He said that in order to enhance the service life of this bridge, the NHA has already carried out asphalt and replaced the expansion joint of this bridge. The scoring of piles which is evident in the viral video has occurred due to outflow of excess water from Hub Dam during the current cyclonic rainfall, he added.

He further said that besides, the main problem is illegal collection of soil and sand by the tractor mafia. Due to which the pillars have been exposed up to natural ground level and it is strongly recommended that the local administration should impose a ban on collection of sand, etc. underneath this bridge, he added.

Earlier, a citizen shared a video on social media about the dilapidated state of the pillars and demanded that the government should rebuild the walls and do a technical assessment of the bridge.