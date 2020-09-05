Police register case against alleged abduction of SECP official

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has registered a case against the alleged abduction of a Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) official, it emerged on Saturday.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was registered at Shahzad Town police station on a complaint filed by the wife of Sajid Gondal, joint director at SECP, who, according to his family, went missing from Islamabad on Thursday night.

Gondal’s car, his family said, was found in front of the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) on Park Road, located in Chak Shahzad.

According to his family, Gondal visited a family-owned dairy farm in Chak Shahzad on Thursday night but the staff said he left later in the evening.

The SECP official, who is also a former journalist, did not come home, his family said on Friday.

Subsequently, on Friday, Gondal’s wife submitted a complaint of the incident in the Shahzad Town police station, expressing suspicion that her husband had been “kidnapped by unidentified persons”.

Later in the day, his mother approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), expressing apprehensions that her son may be put to mental and physical torture as his whereabouts are unknown and his life is also in danger.