Parliamentarians eulogise armed forces for defending motherland

ISLAMABAD: Paying tribute to armed forces’ role in defending the motherland on September 6, 1965, parliamentarians have said that the entire nation is proud of the valiant forces of Pakistan as they always remain fully prepared for safeguarding the country’s territorial boundaries.

Talking to APP, they were of the view that there was a dire need of the same spirit as exhibited by the armed forces and people during the 1965 war to strengthen and make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranja said that Pakistan’s armed forces made history in 1965 by defeating a much larger army than the one that attacked in the dark of the night. “Our armed forces are fully prepared and vigilant and not oblivious to defend each inch of our motherland,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faizullah, while paying tribute to personnel of the armed forces, said that their supreme sacrifices would be remembered forever. “We celebrate September 6 every year with zeal and reverence,” he said.

“We should appreciate our armed forces for their supreme sacrifices and defending country’s territorial boundaries,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s armed forces have always responded effectively whenever anyone dares to attack the country. “Despite limited resources, our armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s armed forces had not only defended the country’s territorial boundaries but also extended full support to the people during natural calamities like earthquakes, floods and Covid-19.

Muttahida Majalis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Maulana Jamaluddin also paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the personnel of armed forces and praised their role for defeating Pakistan’s enemy.