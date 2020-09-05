NEPRA forms body to probe KE’s ‘negligence’ in deaths due to electrocution

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) has formed a three-member committee to probe the K-Electric’s alleged negligence in deaths from electrocution in Karachi during the recent monsoon rains.

According to a press release issued by NEPRA, the committee will be headed by the director-general of monitoring and enforcement. The authority will present a comprehensive report to NEPRA after a thorough investigation.

The NEPRA will decide whether legal action should be taken against K-Electric or not after receiving the report.

The spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from July 6 to August 12 resulted in multiple people dying due to electrocution. The regulatory authority has received 57 complaints of deaths from electrocution in Karachi so far. The committee members will seek details from families who lost their loved ones due to electrocution in the monsoon season.

Last month, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi and another senior official of the power utility had secured protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases related to deaths that occurred due to electrocution.

The KE chief along with Distribution Head Amir Zia had approached the SHC to seek pre-arrest bail in the cases registered against the management of the power supplier. The court approved the seven-day bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in each case and directed them to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

Four people were named in the case filed at the Defence Police Station. The FIR was filed by the boy’s uncle, who told police that the 22-year-old was in Karachi for a visit from Mansehra. It includes provisions for murder.

During the current monsoon season, more than 90 people lost their lives in Karachi with the most common cause of death being electrocution. However, K-Electric claimed that no electrocution-related deaths occurred due to its infrastructure.