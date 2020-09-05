Nawaz to return on medical team’s advice: Iqbal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in London for his treatment and he would return to the country on the advice of his medical team.

Addressing a press conference along with senior party leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanvir and Rana Sanaullah, at Model Town, he said that Nawaz was allowed to travel abroad owing to his serious health condition, in the light of his medical reports.

He said that the entire party would also request the former premier to stay in London till his medical treatment and complete recovery.

The PML-N leader said that Nawaz was an asset to the country and no compromise would be made on his health. He added that the party was united under his leadership.

Iqbal said that due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the UK, the treatment of Nawaz in London was delayed. He said that the latest medical reports pertaining to health condition of former premier had been presented in the court.

To a question about the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition, Iqbal said that a meeting of the Rehbar Committee was held, however, the PML-N would discuss it in the next party meeting in Islamabad.