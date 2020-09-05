Navy continues relief operations in flood-hit interior Sindh

KARACHI: The relief operations of the Pakistan Navy to meet post-flood eventualities and to ensure restoration of flooded areas in the interior and other parts of Sindh continued on Saturday.

According to a navy statement, its emergency response teams were supplying basic food necessities and medical care to flood victims.

“Pakistan Navy diving teams equipped with boats and special diving kits carried out Search and Rescue operation at District Badin and District Tando Bago in coordination with District administration,” the statement said.

Additionally, the Navy’s diving and response teams were stationed at various locations in Karachi for relief activities and to counter any potential emergency situation due to flooding.

Navy troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in various localities including Allah Bux Goth, Mirpur Bathoro, Ramzan Ghagar Goth and Umer Ghagar.

Besides, a medical team also provided medical aid to over 300 people predisposed to various diseases due to flooding at Sujawal and Mir Pur Mathelo.

In continuation of relief assistance, food packets and clean water were distributed amongst more than 2,500 vulnerable families at Hindu Goth, Surjani Town and Korangi in Karachi.