Nation set to celebrate Defence Day tomorrow

–ISPR releases song to pay tribute to martyrs, heroes

ISLAMABAD: Determined to ward off any aggression against the motherland, the nation will hold the annual ‘Defence Day of Pakistan’ celebrations on Sunday with a renewed pledge to safeguard its geographical and ideological boundaries in every situation and at all costs.

The historic day of September 6 will be commemorated with traditional vigour and enthusiasm, sending a message loud and clear to hostile India that the Pakistani nation and armed forces are fully prepared to frustrate any designs against the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

A number of activities will be held across the country, reaffirming the nation’s resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved on August 14, 1947 after great sacrifices rendered by Muslims of the sub-continent.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country, besides 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a song on the eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day to pay tribute to martyrs and heroes.

According to ISPR, the song “Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” is a remake of an old patriotic song of the ’80s.

Pakistan’s top melody voices; Ali Hamza, Ali Azmat, Ali Noor and Asim Azhar have collaborated for the Defence and Martyrs’ Day. They paid tribute to the services rendered by Pakistan armed forces and its operational readiness.

The music video showcases the sacrifices of Pakistan as a nation in fighting terrorism and the evolution of our Armed Forces as a cutting-edge military structure; second to none.

Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy fought aggressively in the 1965 Pakistan-India war and caused heavy casualties to the Indian side.