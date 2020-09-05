Masood urges youngsters to expose India on all fronts

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday urged the youngsters to revive the spirit of 1965 war to frustrate India’s evil designs, warning, “If we fail to rise up, the Kashmir would be lost for good.”

“Narendra Modi and the RSS by settling five million Hindus in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are hell-bent on expelling the Muslims from the state and to remove Kashmir from the world map,” he maintained.

Speaking as chief guest at a function held in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan organised by the Youth Forum for Kashmir, he said that the Pakistani and the Kashmiri youngsters need to promptly rise up to foil this Satanic plan and defeat India on political, diplomatic, media, and if needed, on the military fronts.

The AJK president said that Pakistan had certainly fought the wars of 1947, 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999 for the cause of Kashmir, and similarly, the youngsters of AJK by joining the Pakistan Army have also been defending the motherland for the last seven decades.

He said that a 23 years old young army officer Lt Nasir Khalid, who embraced martyrdom the other day, also belonged to AJK. “This was neither the first nor the last sacrifice by any Kashmiri youth, but thousands of youth have sacrificed their lives while thousands more are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the supreme cause,” he added.

Khan said that in 1947, “our elders through their sacrifices had provided us with an opportunity to breathe in an environment of freedom and it is our sacred duty now to protect this liberty by all means”.

He regretted that on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC), under foreign occupation, the life of a 10-year-old child to 80-year-old man is at constant risk of being killed, maimed or blinded by Indian occupation forces. The innocent women are being dishonoured while the youth are subjected to target killings in fake encounters.

“We have no hope from the international community or the United Nations, and we are to do on our own what we can to get freedom. However, we can enhance pressure on the international community and the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue by turning our struggle into a global movement,” the AJK president said.