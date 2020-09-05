KP decides to provide interest-free loans to govt employees

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Saturday decided to provide interest-free loans to government employees.

According to details, the loan can be acquired by a government employee for purchasing a house, car, motorcycle or bicycle. The government employees from Grade-1 to 17, having a minimum service period of five years and a maximum of 10 years, will be eligible to apply for the loan.

According to a circular issued by the KP government, the employees serving in grade-18 and above can acquire a loan for the purchase of car only. Loans ranging from Rs8,000 to Rs250,000 would be given to government employees, reads the letter.

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Abdul Karim on Wednesday said that the provincial government would give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to promote their businesses.