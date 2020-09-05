Kashmir issue to remain on agenda of UNSC: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said that Kashmir issue will remain on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) until Kashmiris are granted their inherent right to self-determination through a free impartial plebiscite.

In his tweets, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the UNSC agenda.

“India-Pakistan Question is one of the oldest items on UNSC agenda. The Question remains on the agenda since India has never implemented UNSC Resolutions on J&K dispute,” he said.

He said that India continues to deny Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in UNSC resolutions.